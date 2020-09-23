Omaha’s Freedom Park is one step closer to reopening after historic flooding

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Freedom Park is one step closer to reopening after last year’s historic flooding. FEMA recently approved funding for cleanup and 6 News was there as the city got to work.

“They’re digging out the big anchor chains that we had stretched out on the turf close to the (Missouri) river, which in some cases are under probably 9 or 12 inches of silt,” said Dennis Bryers, with the Omaha Parks & Recreation Department.

The flood’s aftermath is still visible and so too are the towering navy and air force artifacts.

“Cleanup here is moving a lot of tree debris, shrubs and branches that floated down and were deposited here and there’s a lot of silt that has to be cleaned up,” said Bryers, noting it’s been a long time coming, as the city’s been waited for FEMA to approve funding to take care of the mess.

“With everyone else that was impacted by flooding,” said Bryers. “FEMA was dealing with a lot of those priorities first and didn’t get to the city’s park department until I think September 2019.”

Duane Gallagher’s been volunteering at the park for decades; he knows a lot about its main attraction the USS Hazard.

“The Hazard’s been through a very great deal since she was in WWII,” said Gallagher. “She actually had a torpedo go right underneath her in Okinawa and bump the bottom of the ship twice.”

The Hazard’s also seen its share of floodwaters; in 2011 the city went so far as to throw down its anchors.

“We had a flood in 1993 that we went through that floated the ship. The ship floated up and moved in 2011,” said Gallagher. “And then we had another four floods last year between March and September.”

The city’s aiming to reopen the park this year, but will likely hold-off on letting people back into the ships.

“Because of COVID these probably won’t be open for public tours until probably sometime next year,” said Bryers.

Either way Gallagher’s just excited to see some visitors. 6 News asked him how to feels to see work getting underway to reopen.

Great, just absolutely great," said Gallagher. “It will be one more step before we can finally open it up and let the public come back and see it again.”

There is no set yet for the reopening of Freedom Park. The city’s still waiting on FEMA to approve funding for some repair work. They estimate the total cost of getting the park back up and running at roughly $200,000.

