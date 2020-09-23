Advertisement

Omaha bowlers strike out on airline refunds

By Mike McKnight
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - COVID-19 concerns have forced the cancellation of many major events and getting money back hasn’t always been easy.

For a group of Omaha bowlers, after the cancellation of a national tournament in Las Vegas, refunds for fees and hotel rooms rolled in -- but not airfare.

“I’d like my money back because there’s no way we’re going anywhere in the next year,” said Luanne Vecchio.

The bowlers say Southwest Airlines offered vouchers but not open-ended.

“Because we could use it in like maybe two years or a year and a half but right now they’re saying we have until January,” said Laurie Mille.

The bowlers feared they have to use it or lose it and their money.

But to meet the airline’s deadline for using the tickets the bowlers say they can’t spare the time so 6 News contacted Southwest and landed refunds.

A Southwest email states “as an airline with heart we’re happy to assist the customers involved with canceling and refunding their trip.”

“This is the money we received back from Southwest,” said Marilyn Rhodes.

Team captain Marilyn Rhodes who handled travel splits the refund with each bowler getting $356.

“After getting two letters saying no they weren’t going to return any money, we decided just out of the blue let’s try you and see if anything could come of it. So we were really excited that with your help we got our money refunded to us,” Vecchio said.

And the cash comes at a good time.

“I’m retired so I really appreciate getting the money back,” said Shirley Rech.

The bowlers say Southwest Airlines spared bad reviews from them by providing refunds instead of vouchers.

Southwest Airlines says travelers should visit its website for the latest policies on modifying reservations during the pandemic.

