Old Market business honored for community work during the pandemic

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha business is getting recognized for their work helping out during the pandemic.

The head distiller at Brickway Brewery & Distillery, Zac Triemert, says he was just doing what he knew was right.

I first introduced you to Zac six months ago when the pandemic first started.

The doors of his brewery and distillery were closed.

“The pandemic has certainly made times tougher for us," Triemert said.

Despite all of that, he knew he had to help others. That’s when he started making hand sanitizer.

Triemert gave bottle after bottle to first responders, health care workers, and anyone else who needed it, all for free.

“It’s allowed me with the hand sanitizer to bring in bartenders who weren’t able to have jobs, to bring them into package hand sanitizer for us and keeping everybody employed," Triemert explained.

In the last six months, they’ve made over 10,000 gallons of hand sanitizer. At this point, they don’t plan on stopping this year.

His actions caught the attention of the Great Western Bank and their new Great Gifts of Gratitude program.

“Just to recognize the people in our communities that have given back to their community during the pandemic," Amy Waggoner, a retail manager with Great Western Bank, said.

Over 600 people were nominated over the span of nine states, 140 winners were selected - that’s including Zac.

“It was difficult to choose a winner, there were so many people. I think what’s highlighted through this program is that there are so many people that want to help," Waggoner said. "And so, to be chosen to win this award is very prestigious.”

Today, Zac was given a check for $1,000. As he was holding it, he said it’s “a big check, it’s my Happy Gilmore moment.”

When he first got the call that he had won, he was in disbelief.

“I got the chills then and I’m actually getting the chills now," Triemert said.

Ben Tiffany is the one who nominated the distiller, he said Zac went above and beyond and continues to show his dedication to the community.

“His business and what he stands for is just an amazing thing," Tiffany said. "There are people out there like him that aren’t getting recognized and he’s one of the lucky few that gets recognized today.”

Brickway Brewery & Distillery is still giving away the sanitizer, you can pick up an 8 oz bottle for free every day.

On Fridays, if you bring a half-gallon bottle, they’ll fill that up for you too.

