Advertisement

Old Market business honored for community work during the pandemic

The owner of Brickway Brewery & Distillery was granted $1,000 after being named a winner of a new Great Western Bank program.
The owner of Brickway Brewery & Distillery was granted $1,000 after being named a winner of a new Great Western Bank program.(Leigh Waldman)
By Leigh Waldman
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha business is getting recognized for their work helping out during the pandemic.

The head distiller at Brickway Brewery & Distillery, Zac Triemert, says he was just doing what he knew was right.

I first introduced you to Zac six months ago when the pandemic first started.

The doors of his brewery and distillery were closed.

“The pandemic has certainly made times tougher for us," Triemert said.

Despite all of that, he knew he had to help others. That’s when he started making hand sanitizer.

Triemert gave bottle after bottle to first responders, health care workers, and anyone else who needed it, all for free.

“It’s allowed me with the hand sanitizer to bring in bartenders who weren’t able to have jobs, to bring them into package hand sanitizer for us and keeping everybody employed," Triemert explained.

In the last six months, they’ve made over 10,000 gallons of hand sanitizer. At this point, they don’t plan on stopping this year.

His actions caught the attention of the Great Western Bank and their new Great Gifts of Gratitude program.

“Just to recognize the people in our communities that have given back to their community during the pandemic," Amy Waggoner, a retail manager with Great Western Bank, said.

Over 600 people were nominated over the span of nine states, 140 winners were selected - that’s including Zac.

“It was difficult to choose a winner, there were so many people. I think what’s highlighted through this program is that there are so many people that want to help," Waggoner said. "And so, to be chosen to win this award is very prestigious.”

Today, Zac was given a check for $1,000. As he was holding it, he said it’s “a big check, it’s my Happy Gilmore moment.”

When he first got the call that he had won, he was in disbelief.

“I got the chills then and I’m actually getting the chills now," Triemert said.

Ben Tiffany is the one who nominated the distiller, he said Zac went above and beyond and continues to show his dedication to the community.

“His business and what he stands for is just an amazing thing," Tiffany said. "There are people out there like him that aren’t getting recognized and he’s one of the lucky few that gets recognized today.”

Brickway Brewery & Distillery is still giving away the sanitizer, you can pick up an 8 oz bottle for free every day.

On Fridays, if you bring a half-gallon bottle, they’ll fill that up for you too.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wednesday Sept. 23 COVID-19 update: 97 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Libraries reopen with COVID-19 protocols in place

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Emily Dwire
A handful of Omaha Public Library branches opened their doors to the public once again this week. They’ve been closed since March because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

News

Special Prosecutor Fredrick Franklin walks through State v. Jacob Gardner decision

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Special Prosecutor Fredrick D. Franklin will be making a statement regarding the charges against Jacob Gardner in connection to the shooting death of James Scurlock.

Forecast

Mallory’s Midday Forecast - Warmer than average start to fall!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Highs will still climb into the lower-80s by the afternoon, with winds from the south gusting up to 20 mph. The early fall-season warmth continues through the workweek, with highs Thursday in the mid to upper-80s and highs Friday in the 90s!

Latest News

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Starting with some fog then early fall warmth builds in

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Another warm day is on tap for Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies and a strong south breeze.

News

Husband keeps journal during wife’s COVID-19 coma

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
It’s been 24 days since Ron Riddle’s last conversation with his wife Patty.

News

Omaha bowlers strike out on airline refunds

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
For a group of Omaha bowlers, after the cancellation of a national tournament in Las Vegas, refunds for fees and hotel rooms rolled in -- but not airfare.

News

Man keeps journal during wife's COVID-19 coma

Updated: 15 hours ago
It’s been 24 days since Ron Riddle’s last conversation with his wife Patty.

News

Refund issues strike bowlers

Updated: 15 hours ago
For a group of Omaha bowlers, after the cancellation of a national tournament in Las Vegas, refunds for fees and hotel rooms rolled in -- but not airfare.

News

Bacon vs. Eastman debate being debated

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
Tuesday morning – Rep. Don Bacon's campaign team sent a news release saying candidate Kara Eastman was backing out of the debates. Her team says that's not true.