NCAA approves fall sports in the spring

By Joe Nugent
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The NCAA is ready to move forward with fall sports in the spring. That’s the recommendation from the Division I Council and supported by the Division I Presidential Forum, the Division I Board of Directors.

It’s great news for volleyball, soccer, cross country, field hockey and water polo. Sports that have been preparing for spring competition but they were doing that without actually knowing if it would happen.

“We heard through the grapevine that we likely would be getting a spring season but to have it solidified, is really exciting, I can’t tell you how excited we are to get on the court and see someone other than ourselves,” said Creighton volleyball Head Coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth.

There is also still a possibility Omaha will host the volleyball final four, like originally planned. It was supposed to happen in late December at CHI Health Center. The NCAA says the Final Four will now be played the weekend of April 23rd, they have not however announced where it will happen.

