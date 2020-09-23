Advertisement

Mallory’s Midday Forecast - Warmer than average start to fall!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday started off with temperatures in the 50s and lower-60s and patches of dense fog – especially outside of the Omaha Metro. Though the fog lifted by mid-morning, clouds moved in overtop, keeping temperatures from warming up too much too fast.

Highs will still climb into the lower-80s by the afternoon, with winds from the south gusting up to 20 mph. More sunshine is likely for the second half of the day as well. Lows will drop back into the upper-50s and lower-60s overnight under mostly clear skies.

The early fall-season warmth continues through the workweek, with highs Thursday in the mid to upper-80s and highs Friday in the 90s! Our current record high for September 25th is 93°; current forecast for Friday calls for a high of 92°.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

The first wave of cooler air arrives for the weekend, with a cold front dropping us back into the low to mid-80s. We won’t have much moisture to work with, so unfortunately, dry conditions will persist.

A brief warm-up arrives for the start of next workweek, before a much more drastic influx of Arctic air arrives for the rest of the week. Highs in the 60s are likely as we kick off October, with very gusty winds as well.

Keep track of the 10-day forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

