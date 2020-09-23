Advertisement

Libraries reopen with COVID-19 protocols in place

Milton Abrahams library in Omaha, Sept. 23, 2020
Milton Abrahams library in Omaha, Sept. 23, 2020(Emily Dwire)
By Emily Dwire
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A handful of Omaha Public Library branches opened their doors to the public once again this week. They’ve been closed since March because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Five branches of the Omaha Public Library welcomed people back Monday, including the Milton R. Abrahams branch at 90th and Fort.

“When we opened the doors, even under the masks we could see the smiles," said Emily Getzschman, the market manager for the Omaha Public Library. "People were saying things like ‘thank goodness’ and ‘we’re just so happy to be back.’”

City budget concerns kept the library closed longer than other businesses in town, and during that time about 2/3 of the staff were furloughed.

Then in late August, it was announced that millions of dollars in CARES Act funding had been approved, and that meant libraries would soon be able to reopen.

Now that they are, things look a little different.

Masks are required inside, plexiglass dividers have been added to service points, and furniture has been spaced out or removed.

The programming the library typically does in person -- like book clubs, storytime, and author visits - have gone virtual and will stay that way for the rest of the year.

Still, Getzschman says it’s nice to have people back, and they seem happy to be back.

“They like being in spaces that are outside of their home but spaces with their fellow community members. So whether it’s interaction with our librarians or with each other, that’s what people have been wanting and are eager to get back to.”

For people who don’t want to go inside, curbside pickup is still an option.

Three more Omaha Public Library branches will open next week, and four more will open again sometime in the future.

For more information about locations, virtual programming, and safety protocols, you can visit the Omaha Public Library website.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Wednesday Sept. 23 COVID-19 update: 97 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Old Market business honored for community work during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
An Omaha business is getting recognized for their work helping out during the pandemic. The head distiller at Brickway Brewery & Distillery, Zac Triemert, says he was just doing what he knew was right.

News

Special Prosecutor Fredrick Franklin walks through State v. Jacob Gardner decision

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Special Prosecutor Fredrick D. Franklin will be making a statement regarding the charges against Jacob Gardner in connection to the shooting death of James Scurlock.

Forecast

Mallory’s Midday Forecast - Warmer than average start to fall!

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
Highs will still climb into the lower-80s by the afternoon, with winds from the south gusting up to 20 mph. The early fall-season warmth continues through the workweek, with highs Thursday in the mid to upper-80s and highs Friday in the 90s!

Latest News

Forecast

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Starting with some fog then early fall warmth builds in

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Another warm day is on tap for Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies and a strong south breeze.

News

Husband keeps journal during wife’s COVID-19 coma

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Alex McLoon
It’s been 24 days since Ron Riddle’s last conversation with his wife Patty.

News

Omaha bowlers strike out on airline refunds

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Mike McKnight
For a group of Omaha bowlers, after the cancellation of a national tournament in Las Vegas, refunds for fees and hotel rooms rolled in -- but not airfare.

News

Man keeps journal during wife's COVID-19 coma

Updated: 15 hours ago
It’s been 24 days since Ron Riddle’s last conversation with his wife Patty.

News

Refund issues strike bowlers

Updated: 15 hours ago
For a group of Omaha bowlers, after the cancellation of a national tournament in Las Vegas, refunds for fees and hotel rooms rolled in -- but not airfare.

News

Bacon vs. Eastman debate being debated

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Brian Mastre
Tuesday morning – Rep. Don Bacon's campaign team sent a news release saying candidate Kara Eastman was backing out of the debates. Her team says that's not true.