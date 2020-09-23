Husband keeps journal during wife’s COVID-19 coma

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been 24 days since Ron Riddle’s last conversation with his wife Patty.

Ron drives to Lincoln nearly every day to visit Patty in the hospital -- he then posts a status telling everyone and Patty about this journey to a hopeful recovery.

In 40 years of marriage, the longest Ron has ever been away from his wife Patty is five days.

It’s been 24 days since Patty’s been home.

“I took her into the hospital on the 29th. She just kept getting sick,” Ron said. "They did a CAT scan, and the doctor stuck his head in the door and said, ‘I got bad news.’”

Patty’s lungs were full from COVID-19. Ron and his family only recently started visiting after she produced two negative tests but she is still heavily sedated.

Leaving Ron at home with the dogs since the kids are moved out.

“I said, ‘Dad, email mom, message mom, or text mom, or journal mom,’ I think that would help you feel like you’re talking to her, but also my mom is not going to believe this,” said son Brad Riddle.

It started with a diagnosis then finding an open bed in Lincoln. She’s taken Remdisivir, convalescent plasma, even attached to a ventilator.

Ron wrote that Patty had a heart episode Sept. 3.

"And I wanna know what’s going on in my mom’s mind. There were 12 seconds where her heart stopped. I called my dad last night and asked, 'where did mom go? Was she there?” Brad said.

In an update on day 24, Ron said, "My baby girl is looking pretty rough. She would hate for anyone to see her like this. Feeding tube tomorrow, trach Thursday. But she’s a fighter, let her fight!”

One of Ron’s most recent visits offered a promising sign.

“I had to come home. And I just leaned over to her and said ‘hey babe I gotta go. I love you I’ll see you tomorrow,’ and she didn’t open her eyes. But she turned her head for the first time that I since I’ve been there. I think she knows I’m there.”

The family isn’t sure exactly sure where Patty contracted the virus. They believe it happened on the campus of their church and maybe even the food pantry where she volunteers.

