David’s Evening Forecast - Summer heat returns for the end of the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Morning low clouds and fog helped kept things a bit on the cool side to start the day, but clouds finally broke giving us some sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures warmed to around 80 degrees in the metro, though it was cooler across southern Iowa where clouds lingered longer. Clouds will continue to thin out this evening, making for a beautiful fall night. Temperatures in the 70s will dip back into the 60s after sunset, with lows right around 60 degrees.

More sunshine is expected for Thursday, along with a bigger warm up. Temperatures should jump into the upper 70s by the lunch hour, with highs climbing into the middle and upper 80s. That will put us more than 10 degrees above average for this time of year. Evening warmer weather is on the way for Friday, along with breezy southwest winds. Highs on Friday reach the low 90s, potentially nearing the record high of 93 degrees. The Summer warmth will hold on through the weekend, with upper 80s to near 90 expected on Saturday, mid 80s on Sunday and Monday.

A potentially significant cool down is still on track to move into the area next week, with temperatures falling from the 80s Monday into the 60s for Tuesday. A stretch of chilly weather is possible, with highs in the mid and even low 60s appearing likely from Tuesday through at least Friday. Lows in the mid and lower 40s are possible as well, with some 30s not out of the question in northwest and central Iowa. Unfortunately, rain chances remain minimal through the entire extended forecast, so it’s likely that drought conditions will continue to expand across the area.

