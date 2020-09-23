Advertisement

Bacon vs. Eastman debate being debated

By Brian Mastre
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Monday, close to 100,000 ballots will be mailed out to Douglas County voters who requested one.

That’s just the first round -- there is more to process.

The following week the League of Women Voters will hold its debate at the Omaha Press Club, moderated by 6 News’ Brian Mastre.

But Tuesday night there are questions as to whether it will take place.

Two years ago – it was a packed house with more than 200 people in attendance for a debate between Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon and Kara Eastman.

But that was before COVID-19.

The sequel to the debate is scheduled for Oct. 8 and all sides had agreed, a few weeks ago, on the coronavirus precautions: temperature checks, masks, social distancing.

And the Press Club seating half its capacity – so around 120 people would watch the hour-long debate at lunchtime.

Tuesday morning – Bacon sent a news release saying Eastman was backing out of the debates.

Her team says that’s not true – that she still wants to debate at the Omaha Press Club, but would be more comfortable with fewer people during the continued pandemic – and is agreeable to a crowd of around 40 people.

Bacon’s team says they want to debate Eastman “in front of the largest audience safely possible” – and trust the safety protocols that had already been established.

Debating over debates is nothing new in a political cycle.

The two sides have been trading shots online for months.

Eastman wants more debates before the early ballots get to our mailboxes – but Bacon says that doesn’t work because he can’t debate while he’s doing his job in Washington D.C.

Bacon counters – saying he wants as many debates as possible – and wants as many people as possible to be there and participate in the democratic process – and Eastman says she will debate anywhere – “Zoom, radio, Twitter, Skype – you name it.”

Including the Press Club debate on WOWT Oct. 8 -- the two sides have agreed to four debates and a candidate forum.

The election is in 42 days.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Huge mail in ballot request ahead of election

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lileana Pearson
The election commission is a flurry of activity just six days before the first mail-in ballot heads out.

News

Omaha’s Freedom Park is one step closer to reopening after historic flooding

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tara Campbell
Omaha’s Freedom Park is one step closer to reopening after last year’s historic flooding. FEMA recently approved funding for cleanup and 6 News was there as the city got to work.

News

Piece of history washes up on shores of Lake Manawa

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
A piece of Nebraska history submerged for over a century has washed up on the shore of Lake Manawa.

News

Omaha actor John Beasley to be honored at African American Leadership Conference

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Empowerment Network’s 9th Annual African-American Leadership Conference to be a virtual event this year.

Latest News

News

Piece of history washes ashore at Lake Manawa

Updated: 2 hours ago
A piece of history submerged for over a century has washed up on the shore of Lake Manawa.

News

African-American Leadership Conference awards John Beasley

Updated: 2 hours ago
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the Empowerment Network’s 9th Annual African-American Leadership Conference to be a virtual event this year.

News

Bacon vs. Eastman debate being debated

Updated: 2 hours ago
Tuesday morning – Rep. Don Bacon's campaign team sent a news release saying candidate Kara Eastman was backing out of the debates. Her team says that's not true.

News

Joint law enforcement center on November ballot in Dodge County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont Police Department will be answering questions on the ballot measure in the coming weeks.

News

Omaha Public Schools addresses staff’s concerns for COVID-19 testing

Updated: 5 hours ago
All Omaha Public Schools staff are required to get tested for Covid-19. It’s part of the district’s return to in-person learning plan.

First Alert Weather

Tropical Storm Beta is now the 9th storm to make landfall in contiguous US

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Tropical Storm Beta setting records