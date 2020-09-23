Bacon vs. Eastman debate being debated

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Monday, close to 100,000 ballots will be mailed out to Douglas County voters who requested one.

That’s just the first round -- there is more to process.

The following week the League of Women Voters will hold its debate at the Omaha Press Club, moderated by 6 News’ Brian Mastre.

But Tuesday night there are questions as to whether it will take place.

Two years ago – it was a packed house with more than 200 people in attendance for a debate between Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon and Kara Eastman.

But that was before COVID-19.

The sequel to the debate is scheduled for Oct. 8 and all sides had agreed, a few weeks ago, on the coronavirus precautions: temperature checks, masks, social distancing.

And the Press Club seating half its capacity – so around 120 people would watch the hour-long debate at lunchtime.

Tuesday morning – Bacon sent a news release saying Eastman was backing out of the debates.

Her team says that’s not true – that she still wants to debate at the Omaha Press Club, but would be more comfortable with fewer people during the continued pandemic – and is agreeable to a crowd of around 40 people.

Bacon’s team says they want to debate Eastman “in front of the largest audience safely possible” – and trust the safety protocols that had already been established.

Debating over debates is nothing new in a political cycle.

The two sides have been trading shots online for months.

Eastman wants more debates before the early ballots get to our mailboxes – but Bacon says that doesn’t work because he can’t debate while he’s doing his job in Washington D.C.

Bacon counters – saying he wants as many debates as possible – and wants as many people as possible to be there and participate in the democratic process – and Eastman says she will debate anywhere – “Zoom, radio, Twitter, Skype – you name it.”

Including the Press Club debate on WOWT Oct. 8 -- the two sides have agreed to four debates and a candidate forum.

The election is in 42 days.

