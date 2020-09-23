Advertisement

Apple apologizes after ‘Siri’ points users to law enforcement as terrorists

By Bailey Hurley
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Apple has apologized this afternoon after several online videos showed Siri recommending police departments when asked where the closest terrorists were located.

“It’s disheartening. It’s disappointing,” Lt. Zimmel with Grand Forks Police said this morning. Zimmel’s words were echoed by several other law enforcement officers today when sent the recording of the following conversation:

“Hey Siri, where are the closest terrorists?” our Crime and Safety reporter, Bailey Hurley asked.

‘The nearest one I see is West Fargo Police Department on 4th Ave. in West Fargo, does that one sound good?’ Siri replied.

“2020 in it’s entirety I think all of us can all collectively agree can go away,” Lt. Zimmel said.

Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner says while he’s disappointed with Siri’s response altogether, he’s mostly worried her answer will deter people from seeking help in the future. Jahner says it’s important people feel like law enforcement offices and officers are safe spaces.

“You set up a scenario where you may have the interpretation that they are referring to the police, referring to law enforcement in a derogatory fashion," U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley said. "The last four or five months in North Dakota has been the most violent period that anyone can remember with the violence towards law enforcement. We’ve had an officer killed, we had officers and sheriff’s deputies shot, we had a case just last week that out officer indicted where a Fargo Police Officer was face to face with a loaded gun.”

In a statement to Valley News Live this afternoon, Apple apologized for the error and says the issue has been fixed. “Siri directs users to the police when they make requests that indicate emergency situations. In this case, Siri misinterpreted the query as users wanting to report terrorist activity to police.”

“That actually does make some sense because if someone does suspect that there are terroristic activities within the community, it’s very hard to get a direct line to the FBI,” Zimmel said.

Zimmel says while he hopes the error is fixed for good, his officers, like officers everywhere, will continue serving their counties and cities as best they can to keep everyone safe.

“People here are going to put the uniform on every day and go out and serve their community without regard to messages like that or things that are happening in the outside world,” he said.

When asked where the nearest terrorists are located, Siri’s new response states she doesn’t know how to respond.

Copyright 2020 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sons of Italy open again- 5PM

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Luck hasn’t been on the side of members of the Sons of Italy for decades. The organization has helped area and international charities, but lately, the Sons of Italy have been fighting to keep the bills paid and the doors open.

News

Mobile food truck raises money- 5PM

Updated: 29 minutes ago
A mobile food truck is helping the south Omaha community.

News

Prosecutor discusses evidence - 5PM

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Special Prosecutor Fredrick D. Franklin will be making a statement regarding the charges against Jacob Gardner in connection to the shooting death of James Scurlock.

News

Libraries are back open- 4PM

Updated: 41 minutes ago
A handful of Omaha Public Library branches opened their doors to the public once again this week. They’ve been closed since March because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

News

Special prosecutor shares evidence-4PM

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Special Prosecutor Fredrick D. Franklin will be making a statement regarding the charges against Jacob Gardner in connection to the shooting death of James Scurlock.

Latest News

News

Sons of Italy reopens again after tough few fears

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
Luck hasn’t been on the side of members of the Sons of Italy for decades. The organization has helped area and international charities, but lately, the Sons of Italy have been fighting to keep the bills paid and the doors open.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Summer heat returns for the end of the week

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Another fantastic Fall evening on the way for the metro, but more Summer-like temperatures are expected through the end of the week.

News

Special Prosecutor holds news conference -- whole video

Updated: 2 hours ago
Special Prosecutor Fredrick D. Franklin will be making a statement regarding the charges against Jacob Gardner in connection to the shooting death of James Scurlock.

Coronavirus

Wednesday Sept. 23 COVID-19 update: 97 new cases, 2 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Libraries reopen with COVID-19 protocols in place

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Emily Dwire
A handful of Omaha Public Library branches opened their doors to the public once again this week. They’ve been closed since March because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

News

Old Market business honored for community work during the pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
An Omaha business is getting recognized for their work helping out during the pandemic. The head distiller at Brickway Brewery & Distillery, Zac Triemert, says he was just doing what he knew was right.