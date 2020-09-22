Advertisement

Woman charged with mailing ricin to White House wrote note

An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Federal officials have intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin. That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
An American flag flies at half-staff over the White House in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. Federal officials have intercepted an envelope addressed to the White House that contained the poison ricin. That's according to a law enforcement official who spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A woman accused of mailing a package containing ricin to the White House included a threatening letter in which she told President Donald Trump to “give up and remove your application for this election,” according to court papers filed Tuesday.

Pascale Ferrier was arrested Sunday at the New York-Canada border and is due to make her first court appearance Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Buffalo, New York.

The envelope containing the toxic substance and the threatening letter was addressed to the White House but was intercepted at a mail sorting facility on Friday.

During the investigation, the FBI discovered that six additional similar letters appeared to have been received in Texas in September, according to court papers. Those letters “contained similar language” to the letter that was sent to Trump and were sent to people affiliated with facilities where Ferrier had been jailed in 2019.

Investigators also matched Ferrier’s fingerprints from four of the letters, the complaint said.

In Facebook and Twitter posts in September, Ferrier also wrote “#killTrump” and used similar wording as she did in the letter, calling him an “Ugly Clown Tyrant,” according to the document.

When she was arrested, Ferrier told Customs and Border Patrol agents that she was “wanted by the FBI for the ricin letters,” the complaint said. Officers founded a loaded gun in her waistband and said she was also carrying a knife.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

NFL fines coaches, teams for not covering faces

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The league levied hefty fines of $100,000 per coach and $250,000 per club.

National

City restricts access before decision in Breonna Taylor case

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Large protests over Taylor’s death that at times became violent erupted in late May in the city but most demonstrations since then have been peaceful.

National Politics

Trump asks Supreme Court for fast action in census case

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
In court papers filed Tuesday, the Trump administration suggested the court hear arguments in the case in December, potentially with a new justice appointed by the president in place.

National

Powell and Mnuchin voice optimism but back more economic aid

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Both officials stressed that major sectors of the economy were still suffering.

Latest News

National Politics

Putin likely orchestrating efforts to meddle in 2020 U.S. presidential election, report says

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Post reports that a CIA assessment says Russian President Vladimir Putin is “probably directing” efforts to interfere in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

National Politics

Bloomberg raises millions to help Florida felons vote

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A federal appellate court ruled on Sept. 11 that in addition to serving their sentences, Florida felons must pay all fines, restitution and legal fees before they can regain their right to vote.

National Politics

Senate GOP lines up with Trump to quickly fill court seat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
“If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications,” Romney said.

National

‘Unfathomable’: US death toll from coronavirus hits 200,000

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The bleak milestone, by far the highest confirmed death toll from the virus in the world, was reported by Johns Hopkins, based on figures supplied by state health authorities.

National

CDC’s Halloween guidance discourages activities like trick-or-treating due to COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WMBF News Staff
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is encouraging Americans to avoid higher-risk Halloween activities like trick-or-treating in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

National

Celestial discovery: Comet has its own northern lights

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
NASA said this is the first time an ultraviolet aurora has been detected on a celestial object that isn't a moon or planet.