Tuesday Sept. 22 COVID-19 update: 72 new cases, 8 deaths in Douglas County

(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 72 new cases Tuesday and eight new deaths.

One woman and seven men over the age of 70 have sadly passed, according to Douglas County. The total number of lives lost has reached189.

The total cases in the community have reached 15,322.

There have been 11,659 confirmed recoveries.

Mills County update

Mills County has reported 10 new cases since its last report on September 15. The community total since the pandemic began has reached 170.

The total number of deaths remains at 1.

117 have recovered.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

Resource links

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

School dashboards: Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University

COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.