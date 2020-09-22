Advertisement

Tropical Storm Beta is now the 9th storm to make landfall in contiguous US

Beta Track
Beta Track(WOWT)
By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texas Gulf Coast (WOWT) - Overnight last night Tropical Storm Beta became the 9th storm of the season to make landfall on the mainland United States. This ties the record for the most tropical systems to make landfall set back in 1916. Bertha, Cristobal, Fay, Hanna, Isaias, Marco, Laura, Sally and Beta have all come ashore in the United States so far this hurricane season.

This goes along with another record set by being only the second season that we have had to use the Greek Alphabet. 2005 was the previous and only other time that the Greek Alphabet has been used after the list of named storms ran out.

Greek Alphabet
Greek Alphabet(WOWT)

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Tuesday morning marks the start of Fall at 8:30am, and we will see cool temperatures! However with mostly sunny skies and a south breeze, temperatures will quickly jump above normal.

Weather

Fall begins on the warm side

Updated: 16 hours ago
Sunny and warm weather the rule as Fall begins. Temperatures climb well above average by the end of the week.

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT
Despite lingering haze, Omaha did make it up to 80° Sunday! We'll drop back into the 50s overnight, with highs in the 80s for the upcoming workweek. Lingering haze and breezy conditions likely with mostly dry conditions.

Weather

Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 6:49 AM CDT
Starting off in the 50s this morning, with highs topping out near 80° this afternoon. Another hazy and breezy day, with wind gusts up to 35 mph possible. Highs in the lower-80s take us into the start of the workweek!

Latest News

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT
SATURDAY EVENING UPDATE: Hazy skies kept highs in the 70s today, despite strong southerly winds. Haze and wind will stick with us tonight and Sunday. Overnight lows drop back down into the 50s, with highs Sunday warming to around the 80° mark.

Weather

Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:04 AM CDT
SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE: Slightly warmer and windier this weekend! We could see gusts up to 30 mph today and up to 35 mph Sunday. We'll warm into at least the mid-70s Saturday afternoon, with lower-80s likely Sunday. Air Quality: Good.

Weather

Summer warmth returns for the weekend

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
Another chilly, Fall-like night expected for the metro. However more Summer warmth is expected over the weekend.

First Alert Weather

Tropical Storm Wilfred forms, list of names for storms runs out

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
With the formation of Tropical Storm Wilfred Friday morning, we are officially out of names for the 2020 tropical season.

Weather

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT
Clouds will act to slow down our warm up once again, with temperatures in the 60s through the early afternoon.

Weather

Hazy again today, staying cool into Friday

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT
Hazy skies over the metro again this evening, with more chilly weather on the way tonight. A warming trend kicks in for the weekend.