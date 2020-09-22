Tropical Storm Beta is now the 9th storm to make landfall in contiguous US

Texas Gulf Coast (WOWT) - Overnight last night Tropical Storm Beta became the 9th storm of the season to make landfall on the mainland United States. This ties the record for the most tropical systems to make landfall set back in 1916. Bertha, Cristobal, Fay, Hanna, Isaias, Marco, Laura, Sally and Beta have all come ashore in the United States so far this hurricane season.

This goes along with another record set by being only the second season that we have had to use the Greek Alphabet. 2005 was the previous and only other time that the Greek Alphabet has been used after the list of named storms ran out.

Greek Alphabet (WOWT)

