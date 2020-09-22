Advertisement

Teachers and parents raise concerns about OPS back to school plan

Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some OPS parents and teachers said they do not believe returning back to school is the safest option.

They voiced their concerns during Monday night’s school board meeting.

Many said they had concerns about safety protocols as well as testing.

As OPS plans to return to buildings in phases, Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan said that all staff is required to take a COVID-19 test before returning.

Several people have complained about the long lines for staff to get tested. They also had concerns about teachers not having to quarantine after getting tested.

Dr. Logan addressed these concerns and explained that the testing is necessary to get a big picture of what is happening within the schools.

If there are positive clusters within schools, the district will make adjustments for remote learning.

Parents and teachers also said they feel like the decision to return to school was made too soon.

“You made these decisions without talking to us. And what hurts me the most is that teachers are going to make it work," a teacher said to the School Board.

OPS is continuing with its plan to return to in-person learning. Some students will return back to school Sept. 23. Others will return on a 3/2 family plan in October.

