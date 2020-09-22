Advertisement

Suspected drunk driver caught on camera

By Mike McKnight
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A suspected drunk driver recently led to frightening moments for oncoming traffic along Highway 31 near Elkhorn.

A deputy was alerted to a suspected drunk driver because miles before -- a witness reported erratic driving.

“Oh yeah he’s all over the road, he almost sideswiped three different cars. He’s driving down the center of the road right now," the 911 call plays.

It was Labor Day at 5 p.m. and the driver of a pickup pulling an eight-foot trailer doesn’t stay in his lane.

“This was very dangerous and I’m glad the public called in so we could get this individual off the street,” said Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Wayne Hudson.

The 911 operator tells the caller don’t pursue but she’s going the same direction and keeps her distance.

The witness followed the suspected drunk driver for more than 13 miles from Gretna to north of Elkhorn, providing the 911 operator with am emotional play by play.

The 911 caller said, “He almost hit the bridge. And he just went up over the curb oh my god."

911 dispatches the closest deputy who witnesses erratic driving then flip on the lights and siren. But for 30 seconds more the driver is all over the road including the shoulder before realizing he should pull over.

But even his stopping looks startling.

60-year-old Timothy Wulf was charged with a felony DUI -- third offense, aggravated with a blood alcohol test result of .276.

That’s almost four times the legal limit for drinking and driving. But luckily no crashing because a witness didn’t let a dangerous driver just pass by.

Wulf waived a preliminary hearing and posted 10 percent of a $20,000 bond. His attorney declined to comment.

