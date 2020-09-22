Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Mild weather to start fall with more heat on the way this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Get ready for a very mild day as fall official arrives at 8:30am this morning. Highs will jump into lower 80s this afternoon with a south breeze gusting to near 20 mph at times.

Mild Tuesday (WOWT)

We’re set to gradually warm all week as upper 80s and lower 90s are in the forecast by the end of the week. Wildfire smoke gradually thins out all week too.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Wind gusts will be noticeable at times this week to with south gusts up near 25 mph Wednesday. Thursday will have calm winds but Friday gusts will likely reach near 30 mph and help drag in the warmth.

A bigger cool down is likely next week along with stronger north wind. Lower humidity and dry vegetation could lead to increased fire danger next week as well.

