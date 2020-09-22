Rapid COVID-19 testing coming to South Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rapid testing is coming to Omaha’s hardest-hit community; OneWorld Community Health Centers told 6 News it’s a must-do as kids head back to school amid the pandemic.

“I’m happy that they’re going to go back,” said Dina Lopez, who’s children attend public schools in South Omaha. “They’ll see their teachers and it will be a lot easier, but I’m also scared they could get the virus.”

Lopez’s two teenaged daughters share some of her concerns.

“It worries me sometimes, and I’m like sometimes, it doesn’t worry me too much,” said Monika. Her older sister adding, “It’s scary sometimes thinking about the virus going on.”

The Hispanic community accounts for more than 30 percent of COVID-19 cases in Douglas County, yet only makes up roughly 16 percent of the population.

“It can be scary for me even to go out to the grocery store,” said Lopez. “I know people who got the virus and they don’t even know how they got it.”

At OneWorld Community Health Center’s they’re seeing a 22 percent positivity rate in testing, far higher than the county average.

“With schools starting we thought we needed another avenue and a more rapid test so that faculty and students could have a quick turnaround,” said Andrea Skolkin, CEO, OneWorld Community Health Centers. “So we know if they need to be isolated or if they’re clear.”

They’re hoping Douglas County will help fund the testing, but either way, Skolkin said it’s time to just get it done.

“I had a board member tell me once you know if you do the right thing the money will come and it’s based on that premise. and it is the right thing to do,” said Skolkin.

Rapid testing means results in 15 to 20 minutes. OneWorld plans to start rolling out the testing in early October as children head back to school.

“We know that children for sure will probably be the ones getting the rapid test because it’s not as invasive,” said Skolkin. “And we know that children need to be tested.”

The aim is to protect children like seven-year-old Douglas Garcia Lopez.

“I’m really excited,” he said in reference to going back to school. “I get to see my friends.”

He’s also very aware the virus is still a threat.

“We get to see our friends, but we have to stay six feet apart,” said Douglas. When asked if he knows why he said: “Yes because we could get sick.”

OneWorld Community Health Centers plans to conduct roughly 50 rapid tests a day at their main location in South Omaha. It’s open to the public, but they ask people to call their offices to make an appointment before showing up.

