Omaha Whiskey Fest puts on tasting event with COVID-19 restrictions

(WCAX)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Whiskey Fest and the Old Market Association is putting on a tasting event Friday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 11.

Hand sanitizer will be available at all participating locations throughout The Old Market, limited capacity will be enforced at each station, and the mask mandate must be followed.

The event features whiskey-inspired dishes, cigar pairings, and whiskey cocktail samples throughout The Old Market.

Tickets can be purchased at participating locations in The Old Market.

