Omaha Public Schools addresses staff’s concerns for COVID-19 testing

Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - All Omaha Public Schools staff are required to get tested for COVID-19. It’s part of the district’s return to in-person learning plan.

Testing began Monday afternoon at Northwest High School. Staff members complained about long lines and wait times. Some people reported waiting in line for about 45 minutes.

Tuesday afternoon OPS said they made some changes to make the process easier for staff.

People were still waiting in line, but making sure they had on their masks and were keeping their distance. That is something Superintendent, Dr. Cheryl Logan, reminded staff of during the School Board’s meeting Monday night.

OPS said lunch times were staggered on-site to help lessen those wait times. They also said they will continue to make any changes when necessary.

As of Tuesday afternoon the Omaha Education Association said they have not heard of any complaints of long wait times like they did Monday.

Once a staff member is tested, Dr. Logan said no one is required to quarantine while they wait for results. She said testing is necessary to get a big picture about what is happening within the schools.

“These are not because people are symptomatic that we’re having everybody test. We’re trying to understand what’s going on in our school community. So as we transition back to in-person learning we have a better idea of what we are dealing with,” she said.

Dr. Logan also added that test results should come back within two days.

