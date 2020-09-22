Advertisement

LIVE AT 12PM: Special Prosecutor Fredrick Franklin to comment on State v. Jacob Gardner

Special prosecutor Frederick Franklin speaks at City Hall on 6/10/20
Special prosecutor Frederick Franklin speaks at City Hall on 6/10/20 (WOWT)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Special Prosecutor Fredrick D. Franklin will be making a statement regarding the charges against Jacob Gardner in connection to the shooting death of James Scurlock.

An arrest warrant was issued for Jake Gardner on Friday. He was accused of manslaughter, use of a weapon to commit a felony, attempted first-degree assault, and terroristic threats.

Gardner was in Oregon at the time of the indictment.

Garnder was found dead Sunday outside a medical clinic in Hillsboro, Oregon, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. His attorney, Stu Dornan, confirmed the death was a suicide.

