Advertisement

Joint law enforcement center on November ballot in Dodge County

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont Police Department will be answering questions on the ballot measure in the coming weeks.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont Police Department will be answering questions on the ballot measure in the coming weeks.(WOWT)
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Two law enforcement agencies say they have outgrown their facilities.

They now want to come together to build one new one.

There’s a proposed new law enforcement center set to be on the ballot this November.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont Police Department will be answering questions on the ballot measure in the coming weeks.

This November residents in Dodge County and Fremont will get to vote yes or no to a new joint law enforcement center.

“The joint law enforcement center will be built for future growth and and for current systemic growth up to 40 years,” says Lt. Shane Wimer, Fremont Police Dept.

The two agencies are asking the voters for just over 18 million dollars for the new facility that would be located on land already purchased jointly by Dodge county and the city of Fremont. The land is near 29th and Lincoln Avenue.

Lt. Wimer with the Fremont Police Dept says despite that 18 million dollar initial price tag, in the long run it would save the tax payers money.

″If the sheriffs dept and the police dept built on their own, there’s common spaces both of us are going to need and we want to join the police dept and sheriffs dept together to save money and share those common spaces for the public," says Lt. Wimer.

The new facility would feature locker rooms for officers, something they don’t have now. It will also have a new training center.

″We currently use the junior high school for pressure points and tactics along with the sheriffs office so we have to move around to different locations just to get our training in," says Lt. Wimer.

Some residents say they would approve of the new faculty if the two agencies use the training facilities to their fullest.

“I think if they need the room to improve their training and improve their practices then go for it,” says Bailey Clark, Fremont.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Omaha Public Schools addresses staff’s concerns for COVID-19 testing

Updated: 26 minutes ago
All Omaha Public Schools staff are required to get tested for Covid-19. It’s part of the district’s return to in-person learning plan.

First Alert Weather

Tropical Storm Beta is now the 9th storm to make landfall in contiguous US

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Rusty Lord
Tropical Storm Beta setting records

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Summer warmth holds on

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Sunny skies kept us warm today, and the summer-like weather continues through the week.

News

Free haircuts for the homeless

Updated: 1 hours ago
Two local hairstylists offered free haircuts at the homeless shelter on Tuesday.

Latest News

News

OPS teachers tested for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Omaha Public School staff are required to get tested for COVID-19, and Monday was the first day for testing.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Piece of history washes up on shores of Lake Manawa

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Leigh Waldman
A piece of Nebraska history submerged for over a century has washed up on the shore of Lake Manawa.

Coronavirus

Tuesday Sept. 22 COVID-19 update: 72 new cases, 8 deaths in Douglas County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

News

Omaha Whiskey Fest puts on tasting event with COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
Omaha Whiskey Fest and the Old Market Association is putting on a tasting event Friday, Oct. 9 through Sunday, Oct. 11.

First Alert Weather

Astronomical versus meteorological seasons: What’s the difference?

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
September 1st marked the first day of Meteorological Fall in the northern hemisphere. September 22nd marks the first day of Astronomical Fall in the northern hemisphere. Yes, there is a difference!