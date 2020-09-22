Joint law enforcement center on November ballot in Dodge County

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Two law enforcement agencies say they have outgrown their facilities.

They now want to come together to build one new one.

There’s a proposed new law enforcement center set to be on the ballot this November.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Fremont Police Department will be answering questions on the ballot measure in the coming weeks.

This November residents in Dodge County and Fremont will get to vote yes or no to a new joint law enforcement center.

“The joint law enforcement center will be built for future growth and and for current systemic growth up to 40 years,” says Lt. Shane Wimer, Fremont Police Dept.

The two agencies are asking the voters for just over 18 million dollars for the new facility that would be located on land already purchased jointly by Dodge county and the city of Fremont. The land is near 29th and Lincoln Avenue.

Lt. Wimer with the Fremont Police Dept says despite that 18 million dollar initial price tag, in the long run it would save the tax payers money.

″If the sheriffs dept and the police dept built on their own, there’s common spaces both of us are going to need and we want to join the police dept and sheriffs dept together to save money and share those common spaces for the public," says Lt. Wimer.

The new facility would feature locker rooms for officers, something they don’t have now. It will also have a new training center.

″We currently use the junior high school for pressure points and tactics along with the sheriffs office so we have to move around to different locations just to get our training in," says Lt. Wimer.

Some residents say they would approve of the new faculty if the two agencies use the training facilities to their fullest.

“I think if they need the room to improve their training and improve their practices then go for it,” says Bailey Clark, Fremont.

