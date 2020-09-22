Advertisement

Future Husker Koby Bretz is all over the field for Westside

By Rex Smith
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Koby Bretz found the endzone twice in the first quarter on Friday against Papillion-La Vista South. Both times, it was on a pass from quarterback Cole Payton.

Bretz, a 6′ 200 pound senior, is set to play defense for the Cornhuskers in college, but in his senior year, he’ll play every snap of the game if given the opportunity.

“That was definitely fun, my first two touchdowns of the season. Me and Cole were just rolling, so we really enjoyed that,” Bretz said.

“Definitely just being a senior, this being my last year, I want to be on that field every second. Always on special teams, even on special teams, I’m trying to get out there.”

Westside head coach Brett Froendt has no problem putting the ball in Koby’s hands. He’s one of the many playmakers on the team.

“You know it’s about where we put the ball for him. When we do, we put him in certain places and give him the opportunity to run, he does great things,” Froendt said.

Top-ranked Westside is 4-0 and travels to Grand Island on Friday night.

