David’s Evening Forecast - Summer warmth holds on

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The first day of Fall brought us some beautiful weather this afternoon. Sunny skies and a bit of a south breeze pushed temperatures well above average, topping out in the mid 80s around the metro, making it feel a bit more like Summer. We’ll stay warm into the evening, with temperatures dipping back into the 70s after sunset. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight, with temperatures falling back to around 60 by morning. Some patchy fog is possible as well, especially in low lying areas and river valleys.

Another warm day is on tap for Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies and a strong south breeze. After morning temperatures in the 60s, we’ll quickly warm back into the 70s by the lunch hour with low 80s expected once again by the afternoon. That will put us 5 to 10 degrees above average once again. The Summer-like weather continues through the week, with temperatures on Thursday jumping into the upper 80s. Friday will likely be the hottest day for some time, with highs climbing all the way into the low 90s!

Northwest winds kick in over the weekend and may be rather gusty at times. This will push temperatures back into the 80s, but still well above average. A much cooler weather pattern appears to be shaping up for next week. Temperatures could be 10 to even 15 degrees below average. Several days with highs in the 60s are possible beginning on Tuesday, and lasting through at least Thursday.

Temperature outlook for next week (WOWT)

