OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police responded to a crash near 56th and Ames early Tuesday.

6 News was on scene and saw one car with front-end damage.

A power pole also sustained damage and OPPD was called to the scene.

Two people were transported to UNMC in serious condition.

This is the second crash in the area since Monday.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.