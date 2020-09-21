Tangier Shriners hold drive-thru spaghetti feed

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Normally the Tangier Shriners Spaghetti Feed event has hundreds of people chowing down on delicious meals inside.

This year - everyone is staying inside of their cars.

To accommodate the drive-thru only spaghetti feed - organizers opened up two drive-thru lanes instead of just the one.

Customers coming through pay $8 ahead of time or $10 the day of - that money gets them spaghetti, meatballs, salad and bread.

You can also buy cannolis.

The proceeds from the day help to fund the tangier shrine activities so they can continue supporting Shriners hospitals.

“We can’t do our jobs supporting the hospital without a center to run it from. All of our clubs meet in this room, in this building, all of our activities are at this building. Well we all love what we do and we support our hospital and if we can’t do that, then what are we around for. That’s our platform, that’s what we do,” said Potentate Allen Smith.

Smith hopes that next year they can welcome people back inside for the spaghetti feed.

