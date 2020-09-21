Sunday Sept. 20 COVID-19 update: 106 new cases in Douglas County
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.
Douglas County update
The Douglas County Health Department reported 106 new cases Sunday.
The total cases in the community have reached 15,174.
The number of deaths in the county remains at 181.
There have been 11,497 confirmed recoveries.
REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.
Resource links
COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Lancaster County | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide
School dashboards: Millard Public Schools | Bellevue Public Schools | UNL | Midland University
COVID-19 risk dials: Omaha-Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County
COVID-19 information: Latest updates | Resources
Get tested
Recent COVID-19 updates
Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.