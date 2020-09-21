Advertisement

Sunday Sept. 20 COVID-19 update: 106 new cases in Douglas County

By WOWT staff reports
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WOWT) - Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department reported 106 new cases Sunday.

The total cases in the community have reached 15,174.

The number of deaths in the county remains at 181.

There have been 11,497 confirmed recoveries.

REFERENCE NOTE -- 6 News pulls data from Nebraska and Iowa COVID-19 dashboards at 6 p.m. daily. All other reports in this post come from official news releases from area health departments and other authorities as stated.

