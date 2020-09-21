Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warmth is the story today and this week
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday starts with temperatures a little warmer than average in the mid and upper 50s. There are a few clouds to the north and few sprinkles as well but nothing more than that is expected. A few clouds from time to time and some wildfire smoke will move through as we warm into the lower 80s.
South winds at 10-20 mph gusting to 25 mph will be noticeable as well. Average highs this time of year are in the mid 70s but we’re in line for a warmer than average week as fall starts Tuesday morning at 8:30am.
Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.