Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warmth is the story today and this week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday starts with temperatures a little warmer than average in the mid and upper 50s. There are a few clouds to the north and few sprinkles as well but nothing more than that is expected. A few clouds from time to time and some wildfire smoke will move through as we warm into the lower 80s.

Hazy and breezy forecast (WOWT)

Breezy winds (WOWT)

South winds at 10-20 mph gusting to 25 mph will be noticeable as well. Average highs this time of year are in the mid 70s but we’re in line for a warmer than average week as fall starts Tuesday morning at 8:30am.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

