Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Warmth is the story today and this week

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Monday starts with temperatures a little warmer than average in the mid and upper 50s. There are a few clouds to the north and few sprinkles as well but nothing more than that is expected. A few clouds from time to time and some wildfire smoke will move through as we warm into the lower 80s.

Hazy and breezy forecast
Hazy and breezy forecast(WOWT)
Breezy winds
Breezy winds(WOWT)

South winds at 10-20 mph gusting to 25 mph will be noticeable as well. Average highs this time of year are in the mid 70s but we’re in line for a warmer than average week as fall starts Tuesday morning at 8:30am.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Forecast

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Warmer weather and lingering haze for the upcoming workweek

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
We’ll add a couple of degrees Monday, with highs in the lower-80s under partly cloudy skies. SSW winds could gust up to 25 mph yet again.

Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago
Despite lingering haze, Omaha did make it up to 80° Sunday! We'll drop back into the 50s overnight, with highs in the 80s for the upcoming workweek. Lingering haze and breezy conditions likely with mostly dry conditions.

Mallory's Sunday Morning Forecast

Updated: 22 hours ago
Starting off in the 50s this morning, with highs topping out near 80° this afternoon. Another hazy and breezy day, with wind gusts up to 35 mph possible. Highs in the lower-80s take us into the start of the workweek!

Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT
SATURDAY EVENING UPDATE: Hazy skies kept highs in the 70s today, despite strong southerly winds. Haze and wind will stick with us tonight and Sunday. Overnight lows drop back down into the 50s, with highs Sunday warming to around the 80° mark.

Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:04 AM CDT
SATURDAY MORNING UPDATE: Slightly warmer and windier this weekend! We could see gusts up to 30 mph today and up to 35 mph Sunday. We'll warm into at least the mid-70s Saturday afternoon, with lower-80s likely Sunday. Air Quality: Good.

David’s Evening Forecast - Summer warmth returns for the weekend

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:24 PM CDT
|
By David Koeller
Another chilly, Fall-like night expected for the metro. However more Summer warmth is expected over the weekend.

Summer warmth returns for the weekend

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
Another chilly, Fall-like night expected for the metro. However more Summer warmth is expected over the weekend.

Tropical Storm Wilfred forms, list of names for storms runs out

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
With the formation of Tropical Storm Wilfred Friday morning, we are officially out of names for the 2020 tropical season.

Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Mix of clouds and smoke as Friday is the coolest day of the week.

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:05 AM CDT
|
By Rusty Lord
More clouds will move through today and limit our sunshine a bit more when combined with the wildfire smoke in the area.

Rusty's Morning Forecast

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 5:00 AM CDT
Clouds will act to slow down our warm up once again, with temperatures in the 60s through the early afternoon.