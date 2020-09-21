Omaha Performing Arts revises Broadway season

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Performing Arts announces the return of Broadway at the Orpheum Theater with a revised season.

According to a release the season requires the development of safety procedures and protocols for all crew members as well as the ability to confirm national touring routes. The revised touring season will being in May 2021.

CATS – May 18-23, 2021

TOOTSIE – June 22-27, 2021 (New)

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF – July 20-25, 2021

ANASTASIA – September 7-12, 2021

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD – February 8 -13, 2022

MEAN GIRLS – March 8-13, 2022

Anastasia was apart of O-pa’s previous season and has been rescheduled as an add-on performance, according to the release.

O-pa continues ti update health measures and will be making the following changes for the upcoming season:

• Enhanced Cleaning & Sanitation - Electrostatic technology disinfecting large common areas, enhanced sanitizing of high touch surfaces with hospital-grade disinfectant, and hand sanitizing stations throughout the venues

• Heating and Cooling System– Upgrades to air handling units includes bipolar ionization filtering out viruses through ventilation

• Staff Precautions –Staff and volunteers are required to wear face masks and receive temperature checks. Anyone with a temperature above 100° or experiencing symptoms will not be permitted on-site

• Touchless Experience - Faster and more efficient entry into the venues with touchless security checks, ticket scanning, and cashless transactions

More information can be found at opa.org/covid-precautions.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.