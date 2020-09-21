Advertisement

Omaha man accused of leaving fake bomb outside courthouse held on 2 $1M bonds

Thomas Trouba (Courtesy Douglas County Corrections)
By Harper Lundgren
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thomas Trouba, 25, accused of leaving a fake bomb outside the Douglas County Courthouse Friday, is being held on a $1 million bond for the bomb threat as well as a $1 million bond for drug charges.

Prosecutors say a substantial amount of drugs was discovered in Trouba’s house and vehicle, along with $414,000 in cash.

On Friday afternoon, a suspect identified as Trouba was seen leaving the Douglas County Courthouse after conducting business. As he left, surveillance video revealed him knocking over a no smoking sign, then proceeding to a parked car facing the wrong way in a construction zone, and then driving down the intersection of 18th and Harney. He then placed two boxes outside the courthouse and drove away.

The area was evacuated and the Omaha Police Department’s bomb squad evaluated the scene. There were no explosives discovered in the boxes.

Trouba was arrested without incident.

