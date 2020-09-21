LIVE AT 2 PM: Gov. Ricketts, DHHS leaders discuss Medicaid recipients, teacher temporary housing
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will hold a press conference to discuss Medicaid health care services as well as the Nebraska Accommodation Project.
The Nebraska Accommodation Project is providing temporary housing to teachers to mitigate the risk of the virus.
