Fire erupts at Timbercreek Apartments
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters raced to put out flames at Timbercreek Apartments near 137th & Polk Plaza early Monday morning.
Omaha Fire officials told 6 News the fire sparked around 5:40 a.m. Paramedics took one man to the hospital with serious injuries.
The fire impacted about 12 units, according to fire crews. The Red Cross is on scene assisting families.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
