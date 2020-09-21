Advertisement

Fire erupts at Timbercreek Apartments

Omaha firefighters raced to put out flames at Timbercreek Apartments near 137th & Polk Plaza early Monday morning.
Omaha firefighters raced to put out flames at Timbercreek Apartments near 137th & Polk Plaza early Monday morning.
By Richard Ochoa
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters raced to put out flames at Timbercreek Apartments near 137th & Polk Plaza early Monday morning.

Omaha Fire officials told 6 News the fire sparked around 5:40 a.m. Paramedics took one man to the hospital with serious injuries.

The fire impacted about 12 units, according to fire crews. The Red Cross is on scene assisting families.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

