Family, friends pray for motorcyclist hurt in accident

By Alex McLoon
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Family and friends are thinking of a motorcycle driver hit by a car in Council Bluffs Saturday night.

Doctors have been treating Patti Ehler’s life-threatening injuries at Nebraska Medicine.

Ehler’s family also met the man who they say helped her when she was hit last night.

“I’m a former volunteer firefighter, quick reacted, took my belt and tied off her leg," said Zach Skou.

Friends, family, and fellow bikers thanked a former Carter Lake firefighter who applied a tourniquet to Ehlers' leg after she was hit by a truck while riding her motorcycle in Council Bluffs Saturday.

“We had no hesitation, my buddy andy and I ran out of the car to help her," Skou said.

Skou hopes this gives Patti a fighting chance to live after police say a truck turned in front of Patti at 24th and Veteran’s Memorial Highway which caused the collision.

“Thank you, man -- for being there," Ehler’s fiance Bob Pecha said to Skou.

Skou was recognized by Patti’s friends and family who learned about his heroics after he posted about the incident on social media.

Pecha embraced Zach after learning her condition is looking better Sunday.

“She went from the worst—now she’s better, but that’s all I know she’s still fighting for her life right now,” Pecha said.

Dozens of bikers pulled in to Nebraska Medicine to pray for her recovery.

Friends and family say Patti is one of the most philanthropic people they know. Support is all they can offer during her fight to recovery.

Zach hasn’t talked to Patti. He says she was unconscious while helping her.

But he hopes to talk to her soon.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

