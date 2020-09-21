Advertisement

David’s Evening Forecast - Fall begins on the warm side

By David Koeller
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A great late Summer afternoon around the metro with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s. We have seen a few showers north of town along with cloudy skies, those showers and clouds will continue to fade this evening, with dry conditions expected around the metro. With clearing skies and light winds, expect another cooler night around the area. Temperatures will slide back into the 70s after sunset, with overnight lows in the upper 50s.

Tuesday morning marks the start of Fall at 8:30am, and we will see cool temperatures! However with mostly sunny skies and a south breeze, temperatures will quickly jump above normal. High temperatures reach the low to mid 80s around most of the metro. A warm pattern will persist through much of the week, with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s Wednesday, upper 80s on Thursday, and to near 90 degrees by Friday. Rain chances will remain slim to none for the area through the end of the week.

A cold front will arrive over the weekend, but Saturday likely remains on the warm side with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There could be a few storms along the cold front, but much of the region likely remains dry. Temperatures dip into the 70s for early next week. A round of cooler than average weather is possible by the middle of next week into early October, with highs in the 60s possible.

Extended Temperature Outlook
Extended Temperature Outlook(WOWT)

