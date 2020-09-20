Veteran walks 50 miles from Lincoln to Omaha to raise money for veterans suffering from PTSD and homelessness

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Jay Miralles served in the united states air force for a decade.

Now he’s giving back to the men and women who served our nation

“Walking 50 miles to endure the pain and the agony and the suffering reminds me that there are veterans that need our help,” says Jay Miralles.

The 50 mile journey started in Lincoln on Friday.

Miralles and some friends joined into experience what a homeless veteran experiences in a night.

“I wanted to get into the mind of a veteran and put myself in, not to feel pity or sorrow or shame. I want people to have empathy. there’s a difference. And that empathy creates action,” says Miralles.

The goal? Raise as much money as possible for two local organizations that help veterans suffering from PTSD and homelessness.

Not only did this group raise awareness for the issues at hand but twenty grand to be split between Guitars for Veterans and Moving Veterans Forward.

Money that will go directly to those in need.

“We raised 10 thousand dollars and I was just trying to add up what that equates to in guitars. It’s not uncanny.. it’s 50 so, one veteran for each mile on this trip,” says Peggy Ullom, Guitars for Veterans.

When the group made it to Omaha, they were greeted with support from dozens.

Something Miralles says means the world.

He says all 50 miles were to put action behind a cause near and dear to his heart.

“I’m going to fall out but again I’m reminded that I’m going home to sleep tonight. Three hots and a cot. That’s what I’m having tonight. I’m just so blessed.”

Miralles says people are welcome to continue to donate to both organizations to support the cause.

