Advertisement

Veteran walks 50 miles from Lincoln to Omaha to raise money for veterans suffering from PTSD and homelessness

“Walking 50 miles to endure the pain and the agony and the suffering reminds me that there are veterans that need our help,” says Jay Miralles.
“Walking 50 miles to endure the pain and the agony and the suffering reminds me that there are veterans that need our help,” says Jay Miralles.(WOWT)
By Ashly Richardson
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Jay Miralles served in the united states air force for a decade.

Now he’s giving back to the men and women who served our nation

“Walking 50 miles to endure the pain and the agony and the suffering reminds me that there are veterans that need our help,” says Jay Miralles.

The 50 mile journey started in Lincoln on Friday.

Miralles and some friends joined into experience what a homeless veteran experiences in a night.

“I wanted to get into the mind of a veteran and put myself in, not to feel pity or sorrow or shame. I want people to have empathy. there’s a difference. And that empathy creates action,” says Miralles.

The goal? Raise as much money as possible for two local organizations that help veterans suffering from PTSD and homelessness.

Not only did this group raise awareness for the issues at hand but twenty grand to be split between Guitars for Veterans and Moving Veterans Forward.

Money that will go directly to those in need.

“We raised 10 thousand dollars and I was just trying to add up what that equates to in guitars. It’s not uncanny.. it’s 50 so, one veteran for each mile on this trip,” says Peggy Ullom, Guitars for Veterans.

When the group made it to Omaha, they were greeted with support from dozens.

Something Miralles says means the world.

He says all 50 miles were to put action behind a cause near and dear to his heart.

“I’m going to fall out but again I’m reminded that I’m going home to sleep tonight. Three hots and a cot. That’s what I’m having tonight. I’m just so blessed.”

Miralles says people are welcome to continue to donate to both organizations to support the cause.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Saturday Sept. 19 COVID-19 update: 119 new cases in Douglas County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WOWT staff reports
Here is a summary of new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported today by health officials across Nebraska & Iowa.

Forecast

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying hazy and windy with a slight warm-up

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Mallory Schnell
We’ll drop back into the mid to upper-50s overnight with conditions staying breezy. Winds won’t let up Sunday, with highs warming to around the 80° mark.

News

Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 10/11 NOW
Governor Pete Ricketts announced on Saturday that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away Friday.

News

Omaha man arrested, accused of leaving fake bomb outside courthouse Friday

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
An Omaha man was arrested for placing a false bomb and obstruction of government operations after he left a suspicious package outside the Douglas County Courthouse on Friday, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Latest News

Sports

New Husker football schedule released

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Rex Smith
The new Big Ten schedule was released Saturday morning.

News

Officer-involved gunfire at Walmart

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
A shots-fired call happened in the parking lot of the Manawa Center Walmart on Friday evening after the suspect was caught shoplifting by authorities.

News

When to get your child tested for COVID-19; Children’s Physicians weighs in

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT
|
By Tara Campbell
TestNebraska and Children’s Hospital and Medical Center is teaming up to get more children tested for COVID-19

News

Progress underway at Crossroads Mall development

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:16 PM CDT
Many people who live close to the mall are looking forward to the changes that will be made here.

News

Mobile COVID-19 testing site for children

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:14 PM CDT
Test Nebraska and Children’s Hospital and Medical Center is teaming up to get more children tested for COVID-19.

News

Officer-involved shooting at Manawa Center Walmart parking lot

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT
|
By Michael Bell
An officer-involved shooting call came out from Council Bluffs' Manawa Center Walmart parking lot on Friday night, as a search for a suspect in a stolen white Mazda began.