Union Omaha drops second straight game

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Union Omaha’s second go-around with the first ever team it faced, New England Revolution II, did not go as well as the first one.

The Owls dropped the match 2-0. They gave up goals in the 11th and 98th minutes.

After going eight straight games without losing to start the season, Union Omaha has now dropped two straight games.

To make matters worse, one of their best players, Ethan Vanacore-Decker was issued a red card late in the match and will miss the next game.

Los Buhos return to the pitch next Saturday at home when they host the Richmond Kickers.

