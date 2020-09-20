Advertisement

Mallory’s Evening Forecast - Warmer weather and lingering haze for the upcoming workweek

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We started Sunday once again in the 50s, with highs warming into the upper-70s and lower-80s this afternoon. Smoky haze from the wildfires out west continued to linger over the Heartland, keeping Omaha’s air quality right over the Moderate line. Winds have stayed high, with southerly gusts up to 35 mph.

Partly cloudy skies will take us into tonight, with lows back in the mid to upper-50s. Gusts up to 25 mph are possible early, but winds should back off a bit overnight.

We’ll add a couple of degrees Monday, with highs in the lower-80s under partly cloudy skies. SSW winds could gust up to 25 mph yet again. A stray shower or some scattered sprinkles are possible north of the Omaha Metro, but most of us will stay dry.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

For the Autumnal Equinox Tuesday, temperatures will be close to 10° above-normal. Outside of a slight chance for rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning, our best chance for rain holds off until Saturday. Even then, not much in the way of rainfall totals is expected through the extended forecast.

Highs in the 80s and lows around 60° will take us through the workweek, before cooler air moves in for the weekend and beginning of next week.

Keep track of the extended forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

