Local bakery honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local bakery is paying tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg the day after her death.

The shop owner, Katina Talley, says she was inspired by RBG’s life and wants to honor her in death.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a personal hero of my own," Talley said.

Sweet Magnolias Bakery’s owner found passion not only in her sweet creations but also in the second ever woman serve on the Supreme Court.

“I spent a lot of time studying her work on the Supreme Court when I was in college," the baker said.

When she heard the news of the 87 year old’s death, Talley knew she had to honor her legacy of fighting for women, workers and the LGBTQ community. So, Talley decided to donate 81% of Saturday’s profits to Planned Parenthood.

“I chose 81% because 81% is currently what the average woman makes in comparison to men,” she said.

Talley chose Planned Parenthood because of RBG’s work advocating for women.

“Not just reproductive rights, but she was always fighting for equality for women," Talley said. "And it felt like the best way to give back.”

Giving back to a woman who gave so much is what brought Todd Andrews and his wife out.

“We were really struck last night when we saw the news. Obviously, just a national treasure to be gone but also felt the need to do something about it," Andrews explained.

He’s not alone in that thinking, Talley says the response from her customers has been incredible.

“I think it goes across political borders. I’ve seen a lot of people on both sides here today and it’s really encouraging to see that," Talley said.

