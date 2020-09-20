Advertisement

Jake Gardner, accused of manslaughter for Scurlock’s death, has died by suicide

By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jake Gardner, accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock this summer, has died by suicide according to Gardner’s attorney.

A warrant for Gardner’s arrest was issued after a grand jury indicted him for manslaughter and other charges related to the death of James Scurlock. Gardner did not turn himself in after the warrant was issued.

Gardner was in Oregon. He was supposed to turn himself in today.

Gardner, 38, was also facing charges of attempted first-degree assault, threats and using a weapon while committing a felony.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

