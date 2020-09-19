When to get your child tested for COVID-19; Children’s Physicians weighs in

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -Test Nebraska and Children’s Hospital and Medical Center is teaming up to get more children tested for COVID-19.

The aim is to provide testing to places like schools and child care facilities with rising cases or symptoms of COVID-19. The mobile team of pediatric experts can deploy within 24-hours

and will travel as far as a couple hundred miles outside of Omaha.

“Testing children is just as important as testing adults. Interesting results have been seen from providers across the world of the impact on our pediatric population,” said David. Where there have been non-symptomatic patients ,or children that we have and then we some that do get very sick and so being very diligent about that aspect is very important."

When it comes to exactly when parent’s should be taking their children to be tested, can be tough for parents to navigate. Hannah Wyble’s taken her two young boys to be tested a couple of times.

“They weren’t very happy about it. They were a bit scared,” said Wyble, noting she’s still not sure it was the right move.

"They started to feel sick and we were like, “Oh, my gosh, is this COVID? Is this allergies? Is this the common cold?”."

6 New spoke Dr. Melissa St. Germain, V.P. & Medical Director at Children’s Physicians to help get some answers.

“Kids that have a new cough, new shortness of breath, loss of smell and taste those are the big symptoms and we’d consider testing those kids right away,” said Dr. St. Germain, noting those are the four big symptoms to watch out for.

“Some of the other symptoms if you’re talking nasal congestion, headache, or sore throat, or some of those other things that might be a cold, then we have to look a bit closer at the symptoms that you have.”

But if your child is experiencing any of the four previously mentioned symptoms, the doctor said don’t hestitate to get them tested.

“Right now in Nebraska we have the capability of testing kids that are symptomatic pretty much whether or not they’ve been exposed,” said Dr. St. Germain.

And as far as exposure goes, if it’s significant they’re likely staying home, symptoms or not.

“A significant exposure is less than six feet away for more than 15 minutes.” said Dr. St. Germain. “So someone that’s been in that situation where they’ve been exposed to covid needs to quarantine for 14 days.”

And for parents who do end up taking their children for testing, the doctor has some advice.

“It really helps those of us doing the testing if the kids aren’t super scared when they come,” said Dr. St. Germain. “It’s okay to tell them, 'We’re going to get this test. It’s going to be a Q-tip in your nose, it will be fast, and be over with.”

For parents looking for more information about testing and others way of keeping safe and healthy amid the pandemic Children’s Hospital and Medical Center’s website has a lot resources.

