Thumbs up or thumbs down on the Huskers schedule?

In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, the Big Ten logo is displayed on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio in Iowa City, Iowa. Big Ten presidents voted 11-3 to postpone the football season until spring, bringing some clarity to a key question raised in a lawsuit brought by a group of Nebraska football players. The vote breakdown was revealed Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in the Big Ten's court filing in response to the lawsuit.
By Joe Nugent
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Third time’s the charm? Maybe not in this case. As the Big Ten released its third schedule of the year this morning, there are mixed reviews around the state.

The Huskers will be playing the toughest slate in the conference, one that includes five teams that were ranked in the AP preseason poll. They will also open up at Ohio State, little bit like rolling out of bed and immediately running ten miles.

A little background, we knew every team in the conference would play every other team in its division, that left two games to iron out. Two games against teams in the opposite division. In Nebraska’s case, the Huskers are playing the two best teams in the other division. For a program that is trying to rebuild, trying to take a step, it is hard to sell 3-6 or even 4-5. Also it’s hard to be proud of that with this program’s history. Therefore those two games against the east are really important.

Here’s the thing though, the games at Ohio State and and home against Penn State have been on every version of the 2020 schedule. It wasn’t a shock they remained, not to mention this schedule was put together with the TV partners. They especially prefer Nebraska vs. Ohio State/Penn State over Nebraska vs. Rutgers/Indiana/Maryland.

The other issue with the schedule is playing Ohio State, Wisconsin and Penn State in the first four weeks. Urban Meyer this morning on Big Noon Kickoff said, he looks at the spacing between the toughest opponents more than the number of tough opponents. Based on that, this schedule checks both boxes, tough teams and not much time between the games.

Yes it’s not ideal but it’s great we are here thinking about this, it’s because Nebraska and Ohio State pushed the conference. That’s a big win and without playing a single game there’s a lot to be proud of in Lincoln. Maybe the spirit of this offseason can be a turning a point. If the Huskers go out, put together respectable performances against the big boys in the east, and do well against Wisconsin/Iowa/Minnesota it absolutely will be progress.

