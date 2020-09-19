Officer-involved shooting at Manawa Center Walmart parking lot

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - An officer-involved shooting call came out from Council Bluffs' Manawa Center Walmart parking lot on Friday night, as a search for a suspect in a stolen white Mazda began.

Pottawattamie County Dispatch reported the call happened at 7:45 p.m. An officer said shots were fired and a white male had fled the scene in a stolen car. The officer said he needed a medic but he was not badly hurt.

A car matching the description of the stolen vehicle was found on I-680 Southbound not far from the scene. The suspect is still being sought and believed to be armed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

