Advertisement

Officer-involved shooting at Manawa Center Walmart parking lot

An officer-involved shooting call came out from Council Bluffs' Manawa Center Walmart parking lot on Friday night, as a search for a suspect in a stolen white Mazda began.
An officer-involved shooting call came out from Council Bluffs' Manawa Center Walmart parking lot on Friday night, as a search for a suspect in a stolen white Mazda began.(WOWT)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - An officer-involved shooting call came out from Council Bluffs' Manawa Center Walmart parking lot on Friday night, as a search for a suspect in a stolen white Mazda began.

Pottawattamie County Dispatch reported the call happened at 7:45 p.m. An officer said shots were fired and a white male had fled the scene in a stolen car. The officer said he needed a medic but he was not badly hurt.

A car matching the description of the stolen vehicle was found on I-680 Southbound not far from the scene. The suspect is still being sought and believed to be armed.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Authorities searching for storage unit burglars

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Douglas County Sheriff’s office is looking for two people involved with two different break-ins at a storage facility.

News

Suspicious package causes scene near courthouse

Updated: 2 hours ago
A bomb unit with the Omaha Police Department detonated a suspicious package hours after its discovery prompted evacuations in the area of the Douglas County Courthouse on Friday afternoon.

News

Suspicious package detonated after evacuations near Douglas County Courthouse

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gina Dvorak and Michael Bell
A bomb unit with the Omaha Police Department detonated a suspicious package hours after its discovery prompted evacuations in the area of the Douglas County Courthouse on Friday afternoon.

Forecast

David’s Evening Forecast - Summer warmth returns for the weekend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By David Koeller
Another chilly, Fall-like night expected for the metro. However more Summer warmth is expected over the weekend.

Latest News

News

Thieves target storage unit facility

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Ashly Richardson
The thieves got away with thousands of dollars worth of tools and vehicle parts.

News

Bomb squad gives thumbs up after detonation

Updated: 4 hours ago
Douglas County Courthouse evacuated

News

Bomb squad detonates suspicious package

Updated: 4 hours ago
Douglas County Courthouse evacuated

News

Police make second arrest in early September homicide at Motel 6

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Harper Lundgren
A second arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on September 4.

News

Neighbors eager for Crossroads Mall redevelopment

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By John Chapman
A $500 million project will take the place of the old Crossroads. The mixed-use project will include retail restaurants, apartments and office space.

News

Arrest warrant issued for Jake Gardner

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Michael Bell
An arrest warrant has been issued for Jake Gardner Friday, who is accused of manslaughter for the shooting death of James Scurlock on May 30 during civil unrest in Omaha.