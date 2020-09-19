Advertisement

New Husker football schedule released

Source: MGN
By Rex Smith
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The new Big Ten schedule was released Saturday morning.

This is the third schedule for the conference in 2020 after school presidents and chancellors voted to bring back fall sports with a season starting in October.

Here is a look at the dates and opponents for Nebraska:

  • 10/24 at Ohio State
  • 10/31 vs. Wisconsin
  • 11/7 at Northwestern
  • 11/14 vs. Penn State
  • 11/21 vs. Illinois
  • 11/28 at Iowa
  • 12/5 at Purdue
  • 12/12 vs. Minnesota

Starting the season in Columbus, Ohio against the Buckeyes and then hosting the Badgers in the home opener on Halloween is a tough start for Nebraska.

You’d have to think walking away from those two games with at least one win heading into week three at Northwestern would be considered a huge success for Scott Frost and the Big Red.

Things don’t get any easier in week four when Penn State comes to Lincoln in the other crossover game with the Big Ten East.

Football is a tough game and nothing is guaranteed, but fans can feel better going into week five against Illinois in their only set of back-to-back home games.

Week six is Thanksgiving week. The Huskers travel to Iowa City to take on the Hawkeyes on the 28th, but that could change to a day earlier to play on Black Friday if Athletic Director Bill Moos gets his way.

As we move into December, Nebraska week seven opponent is Purdue on the road.

They’ll finish the eight-game season by hosting the Minnesota Gophers.

The ninth game on the schedule would be another crossover matchup, a game that’s guaranteed for everyone.

