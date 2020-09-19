Advertisement

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Warmer and windier weather

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tracking windy conditions for the weekend, with temperatures on the rise.

Saturday is starting off on a pleasant note with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s. Gusty winds from the SSE will help temperatures warm into the mid to upper-70s this afternoon, despite periods of high clouds and even a bit of lingering smoky haze. Temperatures will be warmer west, and a bit cooler east of the Missouri River. Winds could gust up to 30 mph at times.

We’ll drop back into the mid-50s overnight with conditions staying breezy. Winds won’t let up Sunday, with highs warming into the lower-80s.

Highs in the 80s look to stick with us through next workweek, with mostly dry conditions. For the Autumnal Equinox Tuesday, temperatures will be about 10° above-normal. Outside of a slight chance for rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning, our best chance for rain holds off until next weekend. This will also bring us our next cool-down at the end of our 10-day forecast.

