Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Staying hazy and windy with a slight warm-up

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tracking windy conditions for the weekend, with temperatures beginning to rise.

Saturday started off on a pleasant note with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s. Another wave of smoke pushed east into our area today, giving the west coast some cleaner air, but keeping a haze over us. This smoky haze, in addition to increased afternoon cloud cover, kept temperatures a few degrees cooler than expected. Temperatures in the Metro topped out in the mid-70s with upper-70s staying in Lincoln and spots west.

We’ll drop back into the mid to upper-50s overnight with conditions staying breezy. Winds won’t let up Sunday, with highs warming to around the 80° mark. Despite “mostly sunny” skies Sunday, we’ll likely keep fighting some of that smoky haze. Southerly gusts up to 35 mph possible.

Forecasted wind gusts - Sunday
Forecasted wind gusts - Sunday(WOWT)

Highs in the 80s look to stick with us through next workweek, with mostly dry conditions. Overnight lows will stay in the upper-50s and lower-60s as well.

For the Autumnal Equinox Tuesday, temperatures will be about 10° above-normal. Outside of a slight chance for rain Wednesday night into Thursday morning (north), our best chance for rain holds off until next weekend. Even then, not much in the way of rainfall totals is expected through the extended forecast.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Keep track of the extended forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App!

