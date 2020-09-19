Advertisement

Magnitude 4.6 earthquake rattles California

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck southern California late Friday night.

The agency says the earthquake hit around 11:40 p.m. local time, about 2 miles outside of South El Monte, near Los Angeles.

Preliminary reports indicate it was about 11 miles deep.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Officials warned residents to be prepared for possible aftershocks.

