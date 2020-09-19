Advertisement

Flags to fly at half-staff to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

(WIFR)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Governor Pete Ricketts, in accordance with a proclamation from President Donald J. Trump, announced on Saturday that all U.S. and Nebraska flags are to be flown at half-staff in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who passed away Friday.

“Susanne and I send our thoughts and prayers to the Ginsburg family,” said Governor Ricketts. “We honor Justice Ginsburg for her decades of public service and tireless devotion to her vocation.”

Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of Ginsburg’s interment. The President’s proclamation can be found by clicking here.

