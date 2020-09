ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in Rochester, New York, say a mass shooting has resulted in fatalities.

The Major Crimes Unit is expected to address news outlets and give more details early Saturday.

Local media reported a large police presence.

Major Crimes is on the scene of a mass shooting on Pennsylvania Ave. @ there are fatalities. There will be a press briefing @ Goodman & Short St. in about 30 minutes. — RPD Major Crimes Unit (@RPD_MCU) September 19, 2020

