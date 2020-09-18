Advertisement

Tropical Storm Wilfred forms, list of names for storms runs out

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the formation of Tropical Storm Wilfred Friday morning, we are officially out of names for the 2020 tropical season.

Storms in the tropics
Storms in the tropics

So what do we do when the next tropical storm forms? The National Hurricane Center will use letters from the Greek Alphabet from here on out. This is the first time they’ve had to use the Greek Alphabet since 2005 when that went through 6 greek letters by the end of the season. Tropical Depression 22 in the Gulf of Mexico will likely be the first storm to use a Greek later when it strengthens into a Tropical Storm later Friday.

