Thieves target storage unit facility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -The Douglas County Sheriff’s office is looking for two people involved with two different break ins at a storage facility.

The thieves got away with thousands of dollars worth of tools and vehicle parts.

Investigators say two people broke into the storage facilities here twice within a two week period last month.

Now, they’ve hit a dead end and need help finding out who is responsible.

Ken Whitthaus parks his job trailer at the storage mart near 101st street and blair high road on nights and weekends.

On Saturday August first he says someone broke into his trailer locked up at the Storage Mart.

“I picked it up Monday morning, took it to the job site. opened it up the back of the trailer and completely gone. everything that was a tool was completely gone,” says ken Whitthaus.

Ten thousand dollars worth of power tools like these were all gone.

Whitthaus needs the tools for his decking business.

Without the tools needed to do his job, his company suffered until they were able to replace them a few days later.

“It’s a little bit of disbelief at first. You kind of almost think somehow this is a weird joke but then that kind of anger really of thinking somebody else thought they needed to stop by and pick that stuff up,” says Whitthaus

There was another break in at the facility on august 12th.

Capt. Eric Sellers with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve hit a dead end in the investigation.

They are now asking for help identifying those responsible.

They are having some trouble doing that because the man in the video is wearing a mask covering most of his face.

“Well we hope somebody is going to identify them if they’re local and we’ll get a call in just with a name and then we can take it from there to try to really develop the case with the name of the person,” says Capt. Eric Sellers, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

Whitthaus says he knows his tools are long gone.

He says storage mart did all they could to help but he says he has moved his trailer to make sure thieves don’t break the locks again.

“You know our trailer has the business name on the side of it so it’s pretty easy to recognize so we just decided we would move elsewhere,” says Whitthaus.

DCSO says if you have any information to call their tip line at 402-444-6000

