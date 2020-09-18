Rusty’s Morning Forecast - Mix of clouds and smoke as Friday is the coolest day of the week.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More clouds will move through today and limit our sunshine a bit more when combined with the wildfire smoke in the area. That means we’re set to enjoy the coolest day of the week and likely the coolest day of the next 10. Highs top out near 70 degrees with a bit of a southeast wind.

Hazy Friday forecast (WOWT)

The weekend promises to be warmer and still dry with a south wind helping to drag in the warmth. Highs in the upper 70s Saturday will jump into the lower 80s Sunday. Wind gusts up to 30 mph expected Saturday but they could top out near 35 mph Sunday. Dry weather continues not only this weekend but all of next week as summer-like highs in the 80s are likely to be widespread.

Warmer Weekend (WOWT)

